Samuel Dbili received an opponent for his first defense of WKN European super middleweight title. The French champion faces Latvian kickboxer Raimonds Aukstikalnis at the second edition of Boxing Fighters System (BFS 2) in Nimes, France on March 14.

Raimonds Aukstikalnis was in action this past weekend at LNK Fight Night 14 in Riga. Battling it out in front of his home crowd he faced Colombian-Spanish Jeronimo Sacasas.

The pair squared off in the title eliminator, with the winner earning a shot at the European gold. The contest ended in the first round when Aukstikalnis knocked Sacasas out with overhand right.

Samuel Dbili earned the title by split decision against Bulgarian Branko Babachev in December 2019.

In the main event of BFS 2 Jordi Requejo of Spain makes the first defense of his World Kickboxing Network super welterweight title against the challenger representing the country-host Christian Berthely.

The fight card also includes WKN World Grand Prix contested in the format of four-man eliminator tournament. The roster includes Jeremy Antonio of France, Soufiane Ait Ouccime of Belgium, Janis Ziedins of Latvia and Omar Moreno of the United States.

The winner will get a shot at the WKN World middleweight title at the future event, going up against the current European champion in the division Zaur Dzhavadov of Latvia.

The BFS 2 undercard will see a series of bouts with local and international competitors.

BFS 2 Nimes fight card

WKN World Super Welterweight title

Jordi Requejo vs. Christian Berthely

WKN European Super Middleweight title

Samuel Dbili vs. Raimonds Aukstikalnis

WKN World Middleweight Grand Prix

Soufiane Ait Ouccime

Omar Moreno

Janis Ziedins

Jeremy Antonio