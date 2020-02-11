Welterweight champion Douglas Lima (32-7) and flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-0) continue their careers in Bellator MMA. The athletes signed the new exclusive multi-year, multi-fight contract extensions, the promotion announced on Tuesday.

“Both Douglas Lima and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane continue to prove they are two of the most dominant fighters on the Bellator roster,” said Bellator President Scott Coker. “They made their Bellator debuts very early on in their careers, have climbed to the top of their respective divisions and have come to represent what this promotion is all about.”

“As champions, both have taken on all challenges and have succeeded in every opportunity. I look forward to watching them continue their careers with us.”

Hailing from Goiania, Brazil and now fighting out of Atlanta, Georgia, the 32-year-old Lima most recently handled Rory MacDonald in a rematch – a Welterweight World Grand Prix final matchup that saw Lima leave as a world champion with a one-million-dollar prize.

Since making his promotional debut in 2011, “The Phenom” has earned 14 victories, including a trio of world titles and 10 finishes, making the American Top Team-product one of the most dominant fighters in the 170-pound division. With 26 of his 32 career victories coming by way of knockout or submission, including consecutive dominant finishes over Andrey Koreshkov and Michael “Venom” Page” in the first two rounds of the World Grand Prix tournament, Lima has recently made it clear that he now has title aspirations at middleweight.

Born and raised in Honolulu, the inaugural Bellator flyweight champion Macfarlane made her pro debut in 2015 with a KO victory that went viral and has not looked back since, while remaining undefeated in her career. With impressive victories over Valerie Letourneau and Veta Arteaga, Macfarlane was the focal point of Bellator’s debut in Hawaii last year and returned to Hawaii with a submission win over Kate Jackson this past December.

A proud graduate of Honolulu’s Punahou High School in 2009, Macfarlane later attended San Diego State University, where she would go on to earn her Master’s degree in liberal arts and science with a focus on indigenous issues – a subject she remains passionate about, recently launching “The Ilimanator Scholarship” for indigenous girls.