Ryan Garcia faces Francisco Fonseca at Honda Center, Anaheim, CA on February 14. The contest features WBC silver lightweight titleholder from the US up against contender from Nicaragua. The scheduled for twelves rounds bout headlines the fight card live on DAZN.

Undefeated Ryan Garcia (19-0, 16 KO) won the belt by knockout in the first round against Romero Duno in November 2019. Before that he stopped Jose Lopez in Round 2 and KO’d Braulio Rodriguez in Round 5. He continues his journey to become World Champion.

Francisco Fonseca (25-2-2, 19 KO) is coming off a majority draw with Alex Dilmaghani also last November. Prior to that he scored three wins in a row against David Bency, Robin Zamora and Stanley Mendez.

In the co-main event former lightweight champion Jorge Linares (46-5, 28 KO) takes on Carlos Morales (19-4-4, 8 KO). The bout is also scheduled for twelve rounds.

Garcia vs Fonseca undercard can be found below.

The start time of the event is set for 3 pm local time. Tickets are available through ticketmaster.com.

Boxing fans can watch Ryan Garcia vs Francisco Fonseca live on DAZN. The main card date and start time in the US is scheduled for Friday, February 14, 2020 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary card kicks off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. In Australia the event schedule converts to Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1 pm AEDT for the main card, and 11 am for the preliminary card.

Garcia vs Fonseca fight card

Main Card

Ryan Garcia vs. Francisco Fonseca

Jorge Linares vs. Carlos Morales

Alexis Rocha vs. Brad Solomon

Blair Cobbs vs. Samuel Kotey

Preliminary Card

Tenochtitlan Nava vs. Anthony Casillas

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Marco A. Periban

Alejandro Reyes vs. Nelson Colon

