Jalin Turner received a new opponent for his bout at UFC Fight Night in Auckland on February 23. American mixed martial artist faces undefeated Australian Joshua Culibao in a three-round lightweight bout, NZ Herald reported on Tuesday. The event takes place at Spark Arena.

Jalin Turner (8-5) lost his previous bout last April by unanimous decision against Matt Frevola. Before that he stopped Callan Potter in Round 1.

Joshua Culibao (8-0) won two of his previous bouts prior to the final bell. This includes includes the first-round TKO of Josh Payne last March and fourth-round stoppage of Rodolfo Marques in November 2018.

Culibao makes his UFC debut. He replaces his Australian-fellow Jamie Mullarkey, who was forced to withdraw due to injury last month.

In the main event of UFC Auckland Paul Felder and Dan Hooker do battle at lightweight. The finalized fight card and order of the bouts is expected to be announced shortly. The list of announced to date bouts can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. Hooker

Lightweight Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker

Light Heavyweight Jimmy Crute vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Women’s Strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Yan Xiaonan

Heavyweight Ben Sosoli vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Lightweight Magomed Mustafaev vs. Brad Riddell

Featherweight Kevin Aguilar vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Welterweight Jake Matthews vs. Emil Weber Meek

Welterweight Callan Potter vs. Song Kenan

Flyweight Kai Kara-France vs. Tyson Nam

Welterweight Maki Pitolo vs. Takashi Sato

Women’s Flyweight Priscila Cachoeira vs. Shana Dobson

Women’s Strawweight Loma Lookboonmee vs. Angela Hill

Lightweight Jalin Turner vs. Joshua Culibao