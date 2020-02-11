Israel Adesanya makes the first defense of his middleweight title against Yoel Romero on March 8 (AEDT). The five-round championship bout headlines UFC 248 fight card. The event airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

The first UFC 248 promo video hit the stream on Tuesday (via Twitter). You can watch the clip titled “I’m doing this for legacy” below.

Israel Adesanya (13-0) initially won the interim title after a five-round war with Kelvin Gastelum. Early October 2019 he knocked out Robert Whittaker in the second round and earned the undisputed belt.

Yoel Romero (13-4) lost his previous bout in August 2019 by unanimous decision against Paulo Costa. He is, however, still one of the top contenders in the division. In 2018 he suffered the defeat by split decision against Whittaker and KO’d Luke Rockhold in Round 3.

In the co-main event of UFC 248 Weili Zhang (20-1) makes the first defense of her strawweight title against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-3).