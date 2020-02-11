The Ultimate Fighting Championship makes its first visit to Rio Rancho, New Mexico with UFC Fight Night 167 taking place at Santa Ana Star Center on February 16 (AEDT). The event is headlined by a five-round light heavyweight contenders’ bout between Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz. In addition the pair meets in the rematch.

Corey Anderson (14-4, 5 KO) is riding the four-fight win streak. This includes the victories over Johnny Walker, Ilir Latifi, Glover Teixeira and Patrick Cummins. The 30-year-old representative of Robbinsville, New Jersey by way of Rockton, Illinois currently holds rank No.5 in the light heavyweight division. He is the winner of The Ultimate Fighter season 19.

Ranked No.6 light heavyweight Jan Blachowicz (25-8, 6 KO) looks to avenge the defeat suffered by unanimous decision against Anderson in September 2015. The 36-year-old Poland’s mixed martial artist is coming off two wins, which includes a split decision against Ronaldo Souza and the second-round KO of Luke Rochkold. Earlier in his career he defeated Jared Cannonier, Jimi Manuwa, Nikita Krylov among others.

The co-main event features a three-round welterweight bout between UFC Hall of Famer Diego Sanchez (31-12) of Albuquerque, New Mexico up against Michel Pereira (23-10, 2 NC) of Tucuma, Para, Brazil. The full UFC Rio Rancho fight card can be found below.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Rio Rancho on UFC Fight Pass. The main card date and time is set for Sunday, February 16 at 12 pm AEDT. The preliminary card kicks off MMA action at 9 am AEDT.

UFC Rio Rancho tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com.

UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Blachowicz 2

Main Card (Sun, Feb 16 / 12 pm AEDT – UFC Fight Pass)

Light Heavyweight Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz

Welterweight Diego Sanchez vs. Michel Pereira

Women’s Flyweight Montana De La Rosa vs. Mara Romero Borella

Lightweight Brok Weaver vs. Kazula Vargas

Flyweight Rogerio Bontorin vs. Ray Borg

Lightweight Lando Vannata vs. Yancy Medeiros

Preliminary card (Sun, Feb 16 / 9 am AEDT – UFC Fight Pass)

Welterweight Tim Means vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Bantamweight John Dodson vs. Nathaniel Wood

Lightweight Jim Miller vs. Scott Holtzman

Light Heavyweight Devin Clark vs. Dequan Townsend

Bantamweight Casey Kenney vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Women’s Bantamweight Macy Chiasson vs. Nicco Montaño

Flyweight Mark De La Rosa vs. Raulian Paiva