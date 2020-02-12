The second championship bout has been added to the upcoming Bellator San Jose fight card taking place at SAP Center on May 10 (AEDT). The contest features a newly-crowned welterweight champion Douglas Lima going up against former middleweight titleholder Gegard Mousasi for a vacant 185-pound belt.

In his previous outing in October 2019 Brazilian champion Douglas Lima (32-7) scored a unanimous decision against Rory MacDonald to win Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix as well as become a new champion in the division. On the way to the final, a protegee of Roan “Jucao” Carneiro at ATT stopped Michael Page in the second round and submitted Andrey Koreshkov in Round 5. Going up against Mousasi he is looking to claim the belt in his second weight division.

Gegard Mousasi (46-7-2) is coming off the win by split decision against Lyoto Machida taken in September 2019. Prior to that he suffered the defeat by majority decision against Rafael Lovato Jr and lost middleweight title. Before that he was riding the eight-fight win streak, which includes victories over MacDonald, Rafael Carvalho, among others. Squaring off against Lima he aspires to regain the championship status.

Bellator middleweight title has been recently relinquished by ten-fight undefeated Rafael Lovato Jr due to medical condition.

MMA fans can watch Bellator San Jose live on Paramount Network and DAZN. The date and start time in the US is scheduled for May 9, 2020 at 10 pm ET / 9 pm CT.

In the main event of Bellator San Jose, two-weight champion Ryan Bader (25-5, 1 NC) makes the second defense of his light heavyweight title against Vadim Nemkov (11-2). Other bouts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

