UFC 247 took place at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX on February 9 (AEDT). The pay-per-view fight card was headlined by a pair of championship bouts.

In the main event two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones retained his title by unanimous decision against Dominick Reyes (scorecard here). In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko made the third successful defense of her flyweight belt against Katlyn Chookagian by TKO in the third round.

The UFC 247 video highlight hit the stream on Wednesday, giving an opportunity to rewind the fight action in slow motion. The full fight results can be found here.

Up next on the promotion’s calendar is a visit to Rio Rancho, NM February 16 (AEDT). UFC Fight Night 167 takes place at Santa Ana Star Center featuring light heavyweights Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz, squaring off in the rematch (full card here).

In addition, the first promo video for UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero has been recently released (watch here).