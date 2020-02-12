Three WKN titles will be on the line on March 7 in Villejuif, France when World Kickboxing Network returns to Paris region with the second edition of Villejuif Boxing Show, the organization announced on Wednesday. The event will see the representatives of the country-host going up against the challengers from Korea, Spain and Hungary.

In the main event Yannick Reine of France takes on Woo Seung Kim of Korea. The pair battles it out for World Kickboxing Network lightweight title. The world championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event Bertrand Lambert of France faces Jacko Nicola of Spain. The encounter is also scheduled for five rounds with WKN European lightweight title at stake.

In addition, Amine Kebir of France goes up against David Mihajlov of Hungary. The five-round contest is for WKN European Gold in the super heavyweight class.

The undercard will see a series of kickboxing bouts with local and international competitors.

The event is presented by Academie des Boxes de Villejuif. The lineup can be found below.

The first Villejuif Boxing Show was produced mid March last year. George Gropaj was crowned a new WKN European middleweight champion, while Christian Berthely claimed intercontinental super welterweight belt.

Villejuif Boxing Show 2 fight card

Main Card

Super Lightweight Yannick Reine vs. Woo Seung Kim

Lightweight Bertrand Lambert vs. Jacko Nicola

Super Heavyweight Amine Kebir vs. David Mihajlov

Undercard

63.5 kg Christelle Barbot vs. Maurine Atef

66.8 kg Mahrez Saoudi vs. Mahamadou Sidibe

66.8 kg Mathias Branchu vs. Ali Farchi

75 kg Racim Batouche vs. Nesman Tra

75. kg Benjamin Gerbet vs. Ludovic Millet