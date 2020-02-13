Thomas Mattice (15-1-1, 11 KO) and Isaac Cruz Gonzalez (18-1-1, 14 KO) square off on Friday February 14 in a ten-round lightweight bout. The contest headlines the “Valentine’s Day Massacre” fight card, taking place at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. The event airs on Showtime in terms of “ShowBox: The New Generation” boxing series.

Also on the four-fight televised card Raeese Aleem (15-0, 9 KO) faces Adam Lopez (19-3-2, 9 KO) in the scheduled for eight rounds bout at super bantamweight. Montana Love (12-0-1, 6 KO) takes on Jerrico Walton (16-0-0, 7 KO) in an eight-round bout at super lightweight. In additon, Derrick Colemon (11-0, 8 KOs) and Joseph Jackson (15-0, 12 KO) do eight-round battle at super welterweight.

Boxing fans can watch Mattice vs Gonzalez live on Showtime. The date and start time in the US is set for Friday, February 14 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Thomas Mattice will face hard-hitting Isaac Cruz Gonzalez in the 10-round main event of ? SHOBOX: ?Fri, Feb 14 ? 2300 Arena, Philadelphia. ? https://t.co/336FvAHAhK ? ? https://t.co/ZGVAji8Tgo pic.twitter.com/6O4hkflSs6 — KingsPromotions (@KingsBoxing_) January 25, 2020

Mattice vs Gonzalez fight card

Main Card

Thomas Mattice vs. Isaac Cruz Gonzalez – lightweight, 10 rounds

Raeese Aleem vs. Adam Lopez – super bantamweight, 8 rounds

Montana Love vs. Jerrico Walton – super lightweight, 8 rounds

Derrick Colemon Jr vs. Joseph Jackson – super welterweight, 8 rounds

Undercard

Norman Neely vs. Nicoy Clarke – heavyweight, 6 rounds

James Martin vs. Vincent Floyd – welterweight, 6 rounds

Brandon Mullins vs. Roudly Lolo – super middleweight, 4 rounds

Eduardo de Oliveira Guedes Diogo vs. Jerrod Miner – super bantamweight, 4 rounds

For more boxing schedule visit here.