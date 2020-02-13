Knockouts in combat sports, whether it’s Muay Thai, MMA kickboxing or boxing, is something that the fans are used to. One can say some, in fact, highly anticipate to witness a finish. We see head kicks, overhands, jumping scissor knees, elbows and everything in between. Yet, slam is one of those rare forms of finishes.

One Thursday UFC released a new clip dedicated to slam finishes. The video features every KO in the promotion’s history going back to March 1998.

The defending (at the time) light heavyweight champion Frank Shamrock was the first man to score the win via slam at UFC 16, when he KO’d Igor Zinoviev 22 seconds into the first round. The most recent slam KO to date is a courtesy of former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade, who stopped Rose Namajunas in the second round of their championship bout at UFC 237 in May 2019.

The footage also includes Tito Ortiz’s 30-seconds KO of Evan Tanner at UFC 30 in February 2001, Josh Burkman’s 21-second stoppage of Sammy Morgan at The Ultimate Fighter 2 Finale in November 2005, and more. The eleven-fight list featured in the video is presented below.

Slam Finishes in UFC History from 1998 to 2019

Frank Shamrock vs. Igor Zinoviev – UFC 16 – March, 13 1998 Tito Ortiz vs. Evan Tanner – UFC 30 – February 23, 2001 Matt Hughes vs. Carlos Newton – UFC 34 – November 2, 2001 Falaniko Vitale vs. Matt Lindland – UFC 43 – June 6, 2003 Josh Burkman vs. Sam Morgan – The Ultimate Fighter 2 Finale – November 5, 2005 Gerald Harris vs. David Branch – UFC 116 – July 3, 2010 Rustam Khabikiv vs. Vinc Pichel – The Ultimate Fighting 16 Finale – December 15, 2012 Dominique Steele vs. Dong Hyun Kim – UFC Fight Night 78 – November 28, 2015 Galore Bofando vs. Charlie Ward – UFC Fight Night 113 – July 16 2017 Gabriel Benitez vs. Humberto Bandenay – UFC Fight Night 129 – May 19, 2019 Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas – UFC 237 – May 11, 2019

For those looking for more historic UFC footage, you can watch 10 Flying Knee Knockouts and All Heel Hook Submissions.