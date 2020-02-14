Ryan Garcia defends his WBC silver lightweight title against Francisco Fonseca. The championship bout headlines the fight card live on DAZN on Friday, February 14. The event takes place at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official. Both athletes successfully made the required 135-pound limit.

The challenger, Francisco Fonseca (25-2-2, 19 KO) was the first to weigh-in, showing 134.8. The champion, Ryan Garcia (19-0, 16 KO) also tipped the scales at 134.8. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

The co-main event features former lightweight champion Jorge Linares (46-5, 28 KO) up against Carlos Morales (19-4-4, 8 KO).

Boxing fans can watch Ryan Garcia vs Francisco Fonseca live on DAZN. The main card date and start time in the United States is set for Friday, February 14, 2020 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. The preliminary card kicks off at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

The event schedule in Australia converts to Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1pm AEDT for the main card, and 11am AEDT for the preliminary card.