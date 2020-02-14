UFC 247 featured a pair of championship bouts at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX on February 9 (AEDT). The pay-per-view fight card was headlined by two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who retained his title by unanimous decision against Dominick Reyes. In the co-headliner Valentina Shevchenko successfully defended her flyweight belt for the third time, scoring the third-round TKO of Katlyn Chookagian.

The Fight Motion clip was released earlier this week (watch here), rewinding some of the highlight moments from the event. On Friday the promotion hit the stream with a sneak peak video for UFC 247 “The Thrill and the Agony”.

The video goes behind the scenes at UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes, providing a firsthand look at the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. The full episode is available on UFC Fight Pass.

This Sunday, February 16 (AEDT) the Ultimate Fighting Championship makes its visit to Rio Rancho, NM presenting UFC Fight Night 167 at Santa Ana Star Center. The event is headlined by the light heavyweight contender’s bout between Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz (full card and how to watch here).

The next pay-per-view fight card, UFC 248, is scheduled for March 8 (AEDT) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the main event Israel Adesanya makes the first defense of his middleweight title against Yoel Romero. In the co-main event Weili Zhang makes the first defense of her strawweight title against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.