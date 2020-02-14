The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced its return to Ireland for 2020, presenting UFC Fight Night at 3Arena in Dublin. The event date is for August 15.

UFC Dublin marks the promotion’s return to Ireland in four years. The previous event produced in the country saw Louis Smolka submitting Paddy Holohan in the second round of their lightweight bout, which headlined UFC Fight Night 76.

The early tickets registration is available on UFC.com. General ticket sale kicks off on June 26 through Ticketmaster.ie.

UFC Fight Club members will gain early access to tickets on Wednesday, June 24, and newsletter subscribers on Thursday, June 25 (via the announcement).

In 2014 Ireland’s mixed martial arts super star Conor McGregor stopped Diego Brandao in the first round and earned performance of the night award.

The very first show held in Ireland was back in 2009, when Dan Henderson took a split decision against Rich Franklin in the headliner of UFC 93.

The headline-bout for UFC Dublin 2020 is yet to be set. More information and matchups are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.