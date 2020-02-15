Ryan Garcia (19-0, 16 KO) faces Francisco Fonseca (25-2-2, 19 KO) in defense of his WBC silver lightweight title. The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout headlines the fight card at Honda Center, Anaheim, CA. The event airs live on DAZN on February 14 (Feb. 15 AEDT).

In the co-main event Jorge Linares (46-5, 28 KO) meets Carlos Morales (19-4-4, 8 KO) in a twelve-round bout at lightweight. Also on the main card a pair of ten-round welterweight matchups, featuring Alexis Rocha (15-0, 10 KO) up against Brad Solomon (28-2, 9 KO) and Blair Cobbs (13-0-1, 9 KO) face off Samuel Kotey (23-2, 16 KO).

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show (results and video here). The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Ryan Garcia vs Francisco Fonseca

Boxing fans can watch Garcia vs Fonseca live stream on DAZN. The main card start time in the United States is scheduled for February 14 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. The preliminary card starts at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

In Australia the main card schedule converts to February 15 at 1pm AEDT. The preliminary card kicks off at 11am AEDT.

There is no TV broadcast.

Stay tuned with fight Garcia vs Fonseca results (below).

Results

Main Card

Ryan Garcia def. Francisco Fonseca by KO (R1 at 1:20)

Jorge Linares def. Carlos Morales by KO (R4 at 2:09)

Alexis Rocha def. Brad Solomon by unanimous decision (100-89, 99-90, 97-92)

Blair Cobbs def. Samuel Kotey by split decision (94-95, 96-93, 96-93)

Preliminary Card

Alejandro Reyes def. Nelson Colon by unanimous decision (39-37, 40-36, 40-36)

Bektemir Melikuziev def. Oscar Cortes by KO (R1 at 2:05)

Evan Sanchez def. Daniel Evangelista by TKO (R2 at 1:52)