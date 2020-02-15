Ten-round lightweight bout between Thomas Mattice (15-1-1, 11 KO) and Isaac Cruz Gonzalez (18-1-1, 14 KO) headlines the ShoBox: The New Generation fight card. The event takes place at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA on February 14 (Feb. 15 AEDT).

In the co-main event Raeese Aleem (15-0, 9 KO) and Adam Lopez (19-3-2, 9 KO) do eight-round bout at super bantamweight. In addition, Montana Love (12-0-1, 6 KO) faces Jerrico Walton (16-0-0, 7 KO) at junior welterweight, and Derrick Colemon (11-0, 8 KO) takes on Joseph Jackson (15-0, 12 KO) at junior middleweight.

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show. The full lineup including, Mattice vs Cruz undercard, and weigh-in results can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Mattice vs Gonzalez live stream on Showtime. The start time in the US is set for February 14 at 10pm ET. In Australia the schedule converts to February 15 at 2pm AEDT.

Mattice vs Gonzalez results

Stay tuned with Mattice vs Gonzalez main card results (below).

Isaac Cruz Gonzalez def. Thomas Mattice by majority decision (95-95, 96-94, 96-4)

Raeese Aleem def. Adam Lopez by TKO (corner stoppage, R4 at 1:31)

Montana Love def. Jerrico Walton by unanimous decision (78-74, 77-75, 77-75)

Joseph Jackson def. Derrick Colemon Jr by unanimous decision (77-75, 80-72, 78-74)

Rising lightweight prospect & #ShoBox vet Mattice faces hard-hitting Cruz in tonight’s main event? pic.twitter.com/RSSXXNw3hy — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) February 14, 2020

Weigh-in results

Main Card

Thomas Mattice (133.5) vs. Isaac Cruz Gonzalez (134.75)

Raeese Aleem (122.75) vs. Adam Lopez (123)

Montana Love (139.75) vs. Jerrico Walton (140)

Derrick Colemon Jr (154.75)vs. Joseph Jackson (153.25)

Undercard

Norman Neely (235.7) vs. Nicoly Clarke (213.1)

Rasheed Johnson (146.5) vs. Omar Garcia (143.1)

Eduardo Diogo (115.8) vs. Jerrod Miner (114.2)

James Martin (148.6) vs. Vincent Floyd (148.7)