Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against Yoel Romero in the main event of UFC 248. The pay-per-view fight card takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on March 8 (AEDT).

The first pre-fight presser recently took place in Houston, TX ahead of UFC 247 Jones vs Reyes. On Saturday the promotion announced the details for the second UFC 248 press conference to be held before the event.

Prior to squaring off inside the Octagon, Adesanya and Romero meet one more. The date and time for UFC 248 pre-fight press conference is scheduled for Saturday, February 22 at 1:45 pm NZDT at Spark Arena, straight after UFC Auckland 2020 ceremonial weigh-in ceremony.

They meet one more time before #UFC248 ? Straight after the #UFCAuckland weigh-ins, join us for the #UFC248 Press Conference at Spark Arena with @Stylebender and @YoelRomeroMMA (joining via satellite) pic.twitter.com/tb49oB7rCp — UFC Aus/New Zealand (@UFC_AUSNZ) February 14, 2020

Undefeated Israel Adesanya (13-0) claimed the undisputed UFC middleweight title by knockout in the second round against former champion Robert Whittaker in October last year. Prior to that he took the interim belt by unanimous decision against Kelvin Gastelum.

Yoel Romero (13-4) lost two of his previous bouts, by unanimous decision against Paulo Costa and split decision against Whittaker. Before that he KO’d Luke Rockhold in the third round.

In the co-main event of UFC 248 Weili Zhang (20-1) defends her strawweight title against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-3).