The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to New Zealand on February 23 with UFC Fight Night 168 at Spark Arena in Auckland. MMA event features lightweights Paul Felder and Dan Hooker squaring off in the headliner of the show.

On Saturday the promotion announced the details for UFC Auckland ceremonial weigh-ins. The date and time in NZ is set for February 22 at 1 pm at Spark Arena in Auckland.

In the co-main event Jim Crute takes on Michal Oleksiejczuk at light heavyweight. Also on the main card the women’s MMA bout at strawweight between Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Yan Xiaonan, and a heavyweight matchup between Ben Sosoli and Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

In addition, Brad Riddel goes up against Magomed Mustafaev at lightweight, and Kevin Aguilar meets Zubaira Tukhugov at featherweight. The full fight card for UFC Auckland 2020 can be found below.

UFC Auckland 2020 card

Main Card

Lightweight Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker

Light Heavyweight Jim Crute vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Women’s Strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Yan Xiaonan

Heavyweight Ben Sosoli vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Lightweight Magomed Mustafaev vs. Brad Riddell

Featherweight Kevin Aguilar vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Preliminary card

Lightweight Jalin Turner vs. Joshua Culibao

Welterweight Jake Matthews vs. Emil Weber Meek

Welterweight Callan Potter vs. Song Kenan

Flyweight Kai Kara-France vs. Tyson Nam

Women’s Strawweight Loma Lookboonmee vs. Angela Hill

Welterweight Maki Pitolo vs. Takashi Sato

Women’s Flyweight Priscila Cachoeira vs. Shana Dobson