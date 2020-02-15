Light heavyweight contenders’ bout between Corey Anderson (14-4) and Jan Blachowicz (25-8) headlines UFC Fight Night 167 taking place at Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico on February 16 (AEDT). A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

Jan Blachowicz showed 206. Cory Anderson weighed-in at 205. The pair meets for the second time after their bout in September 2015, which ended in favor of the latter, who scored a unanimous decision.

Diego Sanchez (31-12) and Michel Pereira (23-10) tipped the scales at 171 and 170, respectively. The welterweight contest serves as UFC Rio Rancho co-main event.

Ray Borg came in at 128, missing the flyweight limit for his bout against Rogerio Bontorin, who was 126. He was given an hour to make weight, yet on the second attempt showed the same. It is the fourth time Borg missed weight in his UFC run. He forfeits 30 percent of his purse, and the bout with Bontorin proceeds on the main card as scheduled.

UFC Rio Rancho schedule on ESPN+ can be found here. The full fight card and weigh-in results is presented below.

UFC Rio Rancho fight card

Main Card

Cory Anderson (205) vs. Jan Blachowicz (206)

Diego Sanchez (171) vs. Michel Pereira (170)

Montana De La Rosa (126) vs. Mara Romero Borella (125)

Brok Weaver (156) vs. Kazula Vargas (156)

Rogerio Bontorin (126) vs. Ray Borg (128)*

Lando Vannata (156) vs. Yancy Medeiros (155)

Preliminary Card

Tim Means (171) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (171)

John Dodson (133.5) vs. Nathaniel Wood (136)

Jim Miller (156) vs. Scott Holtzman (156)

Devin Clark (205) vs. Dequan Townsend (202)

Casey Kenney (135.5) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (136)

Macy Chiasson (135) vs. Shanna Young (134)

Mark De La Rosa (126) vs. Raulian Paiva (126)

*Missed weight.