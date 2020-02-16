Deontay Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KO) and Tyson Fury (29-0-1, 20 KO) meet for the second time on February 23 (AEDT). Heavyweight world championship rematch headlines the televised fight card taking place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Among the Wilder vs Fury undercard bouts, Emanuel Navarrete (30-1, 26 KO) of Mexico makes the fifth defense of his WBO super bantamweight title against challenger from Philippines Jeo Santisima (19-2, 16 KO). The championship bout is also scheduled for twelve rounds.

Also on the main card Charles Martin (27-2-1, 24 KO) takes on his American fellow Gerald Washington (20-3-1, 13 KO). The pair squares off in IBF heavyweight title eliminator.

Kicking off the main card, the representative of the country-host Sebastian Fundora (13-0-1) faces Daniel Lewis (6-0, 4 KO) of Australia. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at lightweight.

How to watch Wilder vs Fury 2 Australian date and time

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Wilder vs Fury 2 live on Main Event at the PPV price of $49.95. The date and start time is set for Sunday 23 February at 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST.

“The Bronze Bomber” Deontay Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KO) makes the eleventh defense of his WBC heavyweight belt. “Gypsy King” Tyson Fury (29-0-1, 20 KO) makes the second attempt to claim WBC title, after the pair battled it out in a split draw in their first outing in December 2018. In addition lineal and vacant The Ring heavyweight titles are on the line.

Wilder vs Fury 2 fight card can be found below.

Main Card

Deontaty Wilder vs. Tyson Fury

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Jeo Tupas Santisima

Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington

Sebastian Fundora vs. Daniel Lewis

Preliminary Card

Isaac Loew vs. Alberto Guevara

Petros Ananyan vs. Subriel Matias

Amir Imam vs. Javier Molina

Gabriel Flores Jr vs. Matt Conway

Arturs Ahmetovs vs. Rolando Romero

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Corey Champion