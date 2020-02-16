Undefeated Caleb Plant (19-0, 11 KO) makes the second defense of his IBF super middleweight title against Vincent Feigenbutz (31-2, 28 KO). The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout headlines boxing fight card live on FOX. The event takes place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on February 16 (AEDT).

In the co-main event Bryant Perrella (17-2, 14 KO) and Abel Ramos 25-3-2, 19 KO) square off in a ten-round bout at welterweight. Kicking off the televised card Austin Dulay (13-1, 10 KO) goes up against former title challenger Diego Magdaleno (31-3, 13 KO) in a ten-round battle at lightweight.

The full Plant vs Feigenbutz undercard can be found below.

?? Are you not entertained!? Caleb @Sweethands Plant earns the stoppage in Round 10 after dominating Feigenbutz from start to finish! #PlantFeigenbutz pic.twitter.com/xRqEu1oFK0 — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 16, 2020

Plant vs Feigenbutz results

Stay tuned with Plant vs. Feigenbutz main card results below.

Caleb Plant def. Vincent Feigenbutz by TKO (referee stoppage, R10 at 2:23)

Abel Ramos def. Bryant Perrella by TKO (R10 at 2:59)

Diego Magdaleno def. Austin Dulay by unanimous decision (97-91, 96-92, 96-92)

Fight Card

Main Card

Caleb Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz

Bryant Perrella vs. Abel Ramos

Austin Dulay vs. Diego Magdaleno

Undercard

Roney Hines vs. Johnnie Langston

Tyler Tomlin vs. Jose Zaragoza

Rau’shee Warren vs. Gilberto Mendoza

Jose Miguel Borrego vs. Joaquim Carneiro

Leon Lawson III vs. Francisco Castro