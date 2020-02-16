UFC Fight Night 167 takes place at Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico on February 16 (AEDT). MMA event on ESPN+ is headlined by a five-round light heavyweight contenders’ bout featuring Corey Anderson (14-4) up against Jan Blachowicz (25-8), squaring off in the rematch.

The co-main event is a three-round welterweight bout between Diego Sanchez (31-12) and Michel Pereira (23-10). Also on the main card, the women’s MMA bout between flyweights Montana De La Rosa and Mara Romero Borella, and a 128-pound catchweight encounter between Rogerio Bontorin and Ray Borg.

A pair of lightweight matchups kickoff the main card, featuring Brok Weaver up against Kazula Vargas, and Lando Vannata face off Yancy Medeiros. The full fight card can be found below.

MMA fans can watch UFC Rio Rancho live and exclusive on ESPN+. The main card start time in the US is set for February 15 at 8pm ET, following the preliminary card kicking off at 5pm ET. In Australia the main card schedule on UFC Fight Pass converts to February 16 at 12pm AEDT, and 9am AEDT for the undercard.

UFC Rio Rancho live results and updates

The main event bout ended in the opening round. Jan Blachowicz knocked Corey Anderson out at 3:08, avenging the defeat suffered by unanimous decision in September 2015.

The co-main event encounter between Diego Sanchez and Michel Pereira ended in the third. Sanchez took the win via disqualification of his opponent due to illegal knee.

Montana De La Rosa claimed a unanimous decision over Mara Romero Borella after three rounds of women’s MMA bout at flyweight.

Brok Weaver took the win in the first round over Kazula Vargas, who was the second fighter to be disqualified on the night due to illegal knee. Ray Borg earned a unanimous decision over Rogerio Bontorin after three rounds.

The first bout on the main card went a full distance. Lando Vannata also scored a three-round unanimous decision over Yancy Medeiros at lightweight.

The last fight on the preliminary card saw UFC debutante Daniel Rodriguez taking the win over Tim Means by submission in the third round of their welterweight matchup.

John Dodson stopped Nathaniel Wood 16 seconds into the third round at bantamweight. The lightweight bout between Jim Miller and Scott Holtzman went all three rounds. The latter earned the win by unanimous decision.

Devin Clark defeated Dequan Townsend by unanimous decision after three rounds at light heavyweight. Bantamweights Casey Kenney and Merab Dvalishvili also went a full distance, which ended in a unanimous decision in favor of the latter.

Macy Chiasson scored a unanimous decision over Shanna Young after three rounds at women’s bantamweight. The first fight on the night ended in the first round when Raulian Paiva knocked Mark De La Rosa out at 4:42 at flyweight.

UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 results

Main Card

Jan Blachowicz def. Corey Anderson by KO (punch, R1 at 3:08)

Diego Sanchez def. Michel Pereira by DQ (illegal knee, R3 at 3:09)

Montana De La Rosa def. Mara Romero Borella by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Brok Weaver def. Kazula Vargas by DQ (illegal knee, R1 at 4:02)

Ray Borg def. Rogerio Bontorin by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-25)

Lando Vannata def. Yancy Medeiros by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card

Daniel Rodriguez def. Tim Means by submission (guillotine choke, R3 at 3:37)

John Dodson def. Nathaniel Wood by TKO (strikes, R3 at 0:16)

Scott Holtzman def. Jim Miller by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Devin Clark def. Dequan Townsend by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Merab Dvalishvili def. Casey Kenney by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-25, 29-28)

Macy Chiasson def. Shanna Young by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Raulian Paiva def. Mark De La Rosa by KO (punches, R2 at 4:42)