Caleb Plant made the second successful defense of his IBF super middleweight title on February 15 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. The undefeated champion faced pff challenger Vincent Feigenbutz, battling out in the headliner of PBC on FOX televised fight card.

The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout didn’t go the full distance. It was all over in Round 10 when Plant unloaded a barrage of strikes on his opponent, forcing the referee to stop the contest.

The Plant vs Feigenbutz fight video highlight hit the stream today.

In addition to retaining his title Caleb Plant updated his professional boxing record to 20-0, 12 KO. The outing also marked the first time when he fought in his home town as super middleweight.

Vincent Feigenbutz dropped to 31-3, 28 KO.

