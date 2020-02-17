Deontay Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KO) and Tyson Fury (29-0-1, 20 KO) do their second battle on February 23 (AEDT). The pair of heavyweights meets in a highly anticipated world championship rematch taking place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The event airs live on pay-per-view globally. How to watch the fight in Australia can be found here.

The first fight between Wilder and Fury took place at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA in December 2018. The bout went a full twelve-round distance.

Wilder dropped Fury in Round 9 and 12. Fury out-boxed Wilder in 9 out of 12 rounds. In the end the verdict heard a controversial split draw: 115–111 for Wilder, 114–112 for Fury, and 113–113.

On Monday Top Rank Boxing released the video, which gets an inside look at the making of Wilder vs Fury 2. It features Steve Kim and Dan Rafael of ESPN, Lance Pugmire of The Athletic and Keith Idec of BoxingScene.com in the fight preview and breakdown – who has the edge between the two.

The Wilder vs Fury 2 date was announced last November. Prior facing one another for the second time both had to go through two interim contests.

“The Bronze Bomber” Deontay Wilder knocked out Dominc Breazeale in the first round last May, and most recently KO’d Luis Ortiz in Round 7 in November 2019. “Gypsy King” Tyson Fury stopped Tom Schwarz in the second round last June and earned a unanimous decision against Otto Wallin in September 2019.

Wilder vs Fury 2 features the reigning WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KO), who makes the eleventh defense of his title against lineal champion Tyson Fury (29-0-1, 20 KO), who makes the second attempt to claim the belt. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

