UFC Fight Night 168 takes place at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on February 23. The fight card features a total of 13 bouts.

In the main event Paul Felder takes on Dan Hooker at lightweight. In the co-main event Jimm Crute goes up against Michal Oleksiejczuk at light heavyweight.

Also on the main card women’s MMA bout at strawweight between Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Yan Xiaonan, and a heavyweight battle between Ben Sosoli and Marcos Rogerio de Lima. In addition, Brad Riddell faces Magomed Mustafaev at lightweight, and Kevin Aguilar and Zubaira Tukhugov do battle at featherweight.

Among the bouts featured on the preliminary card, Jalin Turner squares off against Joshua Culibao at lightweight, Kai Kara-France meets Tyson Nam at flyweight, and Jake Matthews faces off Emil Weber Meek at welterweight.

The official weigh-in ceremony is conducted a day before the fight show (date and time here). The full fight card for UFC Auckland can be found below.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night Auckland live on UFC Fight Pass. The main card is scheduled for 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST. The preliminary card kicks off at 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST.

UFC Fight Night Auckland card

Main Card (11am AEDT / 8am AWST)

Lightweight Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker

Light Heavyweight Jim Crute vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Women’s Strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Yan Xiaonan

Heavyweight Ben Sosoli vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Lightweight Brad Riddell vs. Magomed Mustafaev

Featherweight Kevin Aguilar vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Preliminary card (8am AEDT / 5am AWST)

Lightweight Jalin Turner vs. Joshua Culibao

Welterweight Jake Matthews vs. Emil Weber Meek

Welterweight Callan Potter vs. Song Kenan

Flyweight Kai Kara-France vs. Tyson Nam

Women’s Strawweight Loma Lookboonmee vs. Angela Hill

Welterweight Maki Pitolo vs. Takashi Sato

Women’s Flyweight Priscila Cachoeira vs. Shana Dobson