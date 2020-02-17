UFC Fight Night 168 takes place at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on February 23. The fight card features a total of 13 bouts.
In the main event Paul Felder takes on Dan Hooker at lightweight. In the co-main event Jimm Crute goes up against Michal Oleksiejczuk at light heavyweight.
Also on the main card women’s MMA bout at strawweight between Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Yan Xiaonan, and a heavyweight battle between Ben Sosoli and Marcos Rogerio de Lima. In addition, Brad Riddell faces Magomed Mustafaev at lightweight, and Kevin Aguilar and Zubaira Tukhugov do battle at featherweight.
Among the bouts featured on the preliminary card, Jalin Turner squares off against Joshua Culibao at lightweight, Kai Kara-France meets Tyson Nam at flyweight, and Jake Matthews faces off Emil Weber Meek at welterweight.
The official weigh-in ceremony is conducted a day before the fight show (date and time here). The full fight card for UFC Auckland can be found below.
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night Auckland live on UFC Fight Pass. The main card is scheduled for 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST. The preliminary card kicks off at 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST.
UFC Fight Night Auckland card
Main Card (11am AEDT / 8am AWST)
Lightweight Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker
Light Heavyweight Jim Crute vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Women’s Strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Yan Xiaonan
Heavyweight Ben Sosoli vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
Lightweight Brad Riddell vs. Magomed Mustafaev
Featherweight Kevin Aguilar vs. Zubaira Tukhugov
Preliminary card (8am AEDT / 5am AWST)
Lightweight Jalin Turner vs. Joshua Culibao
Welterweight Jake Matthews vs. Emil Weber Meek
Welterweight Callan Potter vs. Song Kenan
Flyweight Kai Kara-France vs. Tyson Nam
Women’s Strawweight Loma Lookboonmee vs. Angela Hill
Welterweight Maki Pitolo vs. Takashi Sato
Women’s Flyweight Priscila Cachoeira vs. Shana Dobson