MMA event Bellator 239 takes place at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, OK on February 21 ( Feb. 22 AEDT). The fight card on Paramount Network and DAZN is headlined by a welterweight bout between Ed Ruth (8-1) and Yaroslav Amosov (22-0). The co-main event is a lightweight battle between Brandon Girtz (16-8) and Myles Jury (17-5).

Also on the main card a pair of heavyweight matchups. Tyrell Fortune (8-0) goes up against Tim Johnson (12-6), and Javy Ayala (11-7) faces off Valentin Moldavsky (8-1).

The preliminary card comprises thirteen bouts. Among the outings Christian Edwards (2-0) squares off against Marco Hutch (3-2) at light heavyweight, Shawn Bunch (9-4) faces Keith Lee (5-3) at bantamweight, and Gabriel Varga (1-0) takes on TeeJay Britton (5-2) at featherweight. In addition, Denise Kielholtz (4-2) and Kristina Williams (3-2) do women’s MMA battle at flyweight. The complete Bellator 239 fight card can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 239 live on Paramount Network and DAZN. The main card date and start time in the United States is scheduled for Friday, February 21 at 9pm ET / 8pm CT. The preliminary card kicks off the action at 6:15pm ET / 5:15pm CT on DAZN and the promotion’s channel on YouTube. Bellator 239 tickets available through ticketmaster.com.

Bellator 239: Ruth vs. Amosov fight card

Main Card (Paramount Network and DAZN – 9 pm ET / 8 pm CT)

Welterweight Ed Ruth vs. Yaroslav Amosov

Lightweight Brandon Girtz vs. Myles Jury

Heavyweight Tyrell Fortune vs. Tim Johnson

Heavyweight Javy Ayala vs. Valentin Moldavsky

Preliminary Card (DAZN and Bellator MMA YouTube – 6:15 pm ET / 5:15 pm CT)

Light Heavyweight Christian Edwards vs. Marco Hutch

Bantamweight Shawn Bunch vs. Keith Lee

Featherweight Gabriel Varga vs. TeeJay Britton

Flyweight Denise Kielholtz vs. Kristina Williams

Featherweight Gaston Bolanos vs. Solo Hatley Jr.

Bantamweight Josh Hill vs. Vinicius Zani

Light Heavyweight Grant Neal vs. Claude Wilcox

175-lb. Contract Weight Kyle Crutchmer vs. Scott Futrell

Featherweight Cris Lencioni vs. Salim Mukhidinov

Featherweight Adil Benjilany vs. Kevin Croom

Featherweight Lucas Brennan vs. Jamese Taylor

Lightweight Chris Gonzalez vs. Aaron McKenzie

Heavyweight J.W. Kiser vs. Davion Franklin