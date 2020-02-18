MMA event Bellator 239 takes place at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, OK on February 21 ( Feb. 22 AEDT). The fight card on Paramount Network and DAZN is headlined by a welterweight bout between Ed Ruth (8-1) and Yaroslav Amosov (22-0). The co-main event is a lightweight battle between Brandon Girtz (16-8) and Myles Jury (17-5).
Also on the main card a pair of heavyweight matchups. Tyrell Fortune (8-0) goes up against Tim Johnson (12-6), and Javy Ayala (11-7) faces off Valentin Moldavsky (8-1).
The preliminary card comprises thirteen bouts. Among the outings Christian Edwards (2-0) squares off against Marco Hutch (3-2) at light heavyweight, Shawn Bunch (9-4) faces Keith Lee (5-3) at bantamweight, and Gabriel Varga (1-0) takes on TeeJay Britton (5-2) at featherweight. In addition, Denise Kielholtz (4-2) and Kristina Williams (3-2) do women’s MMA battle at flyweight. The complete Bellator 239 fight card can be found below.
MMA fans can watch Bellator 239 live on Paramount Network and DAZN. The main card date and start time in the United States is scheduled for Friday, February 21 at 9pm ET / 8pm CT. The preliminary card kicks off the action at 6:15pm ET / 5:15pm CT on DAZN and the promotion’s channel on YouTube. Bellator 239 tickets available through ticketmaster.com.
Bellator 239: Ruth vs. Amosov fight card
Main Card (Paramount Network and DAZN – 9 pm ET / 8 pm CT)
Welterweight Ed Ruth vs. Yaroslav Amosov
Lightweight Brandon Girtz vs. Myles Jury
Heavyweight Tyrell Fortune vs. Tim Johnson
Heavyweight Javy Ayala vs. Valentin Moldavsky
Preliminary Card (DAZN and Bellator MMA YouTube – 6:15 pm ET / 5:15 pm CT)
Light Heavyweight Christian Edwards vs. Marco Hutch
Bantamweight Shawn Bunch vs. Keith Lee
Featherweight Gabriel Varga vs. TeeJay Britton
Flyweight Denise Kielholtz vs. Kristina Williams
Featherweight Gaston Bolanos vs. Solo Hatley Jr.
Bantamweight Josh Hill vs. Vinicius Zani
Light Heavyweight Grant Neal vs. Claude Wilcox
175-lb. Contract Weight Kyle Crutchmer vs. Scott Futrell
Featherweight Cris Lencioni vs. Salim Mukhidinov
Featherweight Adil Benjilany vs. Kevin Croom
Featherweight Lucas Brennan vs. Jamese Taylor
Lightweight Chris Gonzalez vs. Aaron McKenzie
Heavyweight J.W. Kiser vs. Davion Franklin