Kickboxing event BFS 2 takes place at Salle Pablo Neruda in Nimes, France on March 14. The event features WKN World and European championship bouts, as well as the World Grand Prix contested in a format of four-man knockout contest.

The tournament draw has been announced on Tuesday. In one of the semi-finals the representative of the country-host Jeremy Antonio faces Omar Moreno of the United States. In another, Soufiane Ait Ouccime of Belgium takes on Janis Ziedins of Latvia. The winners of these bouts face one another in the championship round on the same night.

The ultimate tournament victor earns a shot at the world title, and is expected to face the current WKN European middleweight champion Zaur Dzhavadov. The World Championship bout is scheduled to headline LNK Fight Night 15 on April 4 in Riga, Latvia.

LNK FIGHT NIGHT 15: WKN World middleweight title is on the line at Arena Riga on April 4 ? WKN European middleweight champion Zaur Dzhavadov will face the winner of WKN World Grand Prix contested at BFS 2 in Nimes, France on March 14. pic.twitter.com/P681FMaa07 — World Kickboxing Network (@WKNkickboxing) February 18, 2020

In the main event of BFS 2 Jordi Requejo of Spain makes the first defense of his World Kickboxing Network super welterweight title against the challenger representing the country-host Christian Berthely. In the co-main event local Samuel Dbili makes the first defense of his WKN European super middleweight title against Raimonds Aukstikalnis of Latvia.

The event is also expected to see a celebrity challenge between French disk jockey Philippe Corti and musician Anthony Joubert.

WKN World Super Welterweight title

Jordi Requejo vs. Christian Berthely

WKN European Super Middleweight title

Samuel Dbili vs. Raimonds Aukstikalnis

WKN World Middleweight Grand Prix

Jeremy Antonio vs. Omar Moreno

Soufiane Ait Ouccime vs. Janis Ziedins