Dan Hooker (19-8) is scheduled for his next outing this Sunday, February 23. The New Zealand’s mixed martial artist takes on American Paul Felder (17-4) in the headliner of UFC Auckland Fight Night 16 at Spark Arena.

On Tuesday the promotion released the full fight video of “The Hangman” in his pre-last (to date) bout. Hooker faced James Vick at UFC on ESPN: dos Anjos vs. Ewards last July in San Antonio, TX.

The scheduled for three rounds encounter ended in the first with Hooker scoring the win by knockout at 2:33. The result also earned him Performance of the Night award.

In his previous outing in October 2019 Dan Hooker scored a unanimous decision against Al Iaquqinta at UFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya in Melbourne. He is riding the two-fight win streak.

Paul Felder also won two bouts in a row. In September last year he took a split decision against Edson Barboza, following a unanimous decision against Vick in February.

The full UFC Auckland fight card can be found here. The ceremonial weigh-in is conducted on Saturday, February 22 at Spark Arena in Auckland, NZ at 1pm local time.