Deontay Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KO) and Tyson Fury (29-0-1, 20 KO) meet for the second time on February 22 (Feb. 23 AEDT). The contest features the defending WBC heavyweight champion up against lineal champion in the 12-round world championship rematch. The bout headlines the pay-per-view fight card taking place at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, NV.

In addition to the fight day, a number of events have been scheduled for the fight week in Las Vegas. The list includes Grand Arrivals, main event pre-fight press conference, undercard presser and the official weigh-ins. The schedule can be found below.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury fought to a split-decision draw after twelve rounds on December 1, 2018 at STAPLES Center? ?in? ?Los Angeles, CA. The ringside judges scored the contest 115-111 for “The Bronze Bomber”, 114-112 for “Gypsy King” and 113-113 draw. You can watch the full video of their first bout below.

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury

Wilder vs Fury undercard features Emanuel Navarrete (30-1, 26 KO) in defense of his WBO super bantamweight title against Jeo Santisima (19-2, 16 KO). Charles Martin (27-2-1, 24 KO) and Gerald Washington (20-3-1, 13 KO) square off in IBF heavyweight title eliminator. In addition Sebastian Fundora (13-0-1) faces Daniel Lewis (6-0, 4 KO) at lightweight. The full fight card can be found here.

Fight Week in Las Vegas, NV

Grand Arrivals

Tuesday, February 18

4pm ET / 1pm PT

MGM Grand, Las Vegas

PPV Press Conference

Wednesday, February 19

4:30 ET / 1:30PT

Broadcast: FS1

Undercard Press Conference

Thursday, February 20

2pm ET / 11am PT

Official Weigh-in

Friday, February 21

9pm ET / 6pm PT

Wilder vs Fury II

Saturday, February 22

Live on Pay-Per-View