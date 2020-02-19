Kickboxing event GLORY 75 takes place at Central Studios in Utrecht, Netherlands on February 29 (Mar. 1 AEDT). The top of the fight card features Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao (163-36-3, 27 KO) in defense of his featherweight title against Serhiy Adamchuk (40-11, 15 KO). The pair meets for the third time.

In the co-main event Hamicha (38-2, 28 KO) and Dmitrii Menshikov (23-2, 18 KO) do battle at welterweight. Also on the main card Yousri Belgaroui (26-6, 13 KO) faces Jakob Styben (16-2, 7 KO) at middleweight, and Tyjani Beztati (19-4, 6 KO) takes on Michael Palandre (30-3, 12 KO) at lightweight.

The headliner of GLORY 75 SuperFight Series features former welterweight champion Harut Grigorian (48-12, 33 KO) up against Jamie Bates (26-7, 3 KO). Among other bouts, former women’s bantamweight titleholder Anissa Meksen (99-5, 32 KO) squares off against Jiwaen Lee (25-4, 6 KO).

The preliminary card is headlined by Antonio Campoy (20-2-4, 4 KO) face off Bowie Zonneveld at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Kickboxing fans can watch GLORY 75 live on UFC Fight Pass. The main card date and time in the US is scheduled for February 29 at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The Super Fight Series is set for 1pm ET / 10am PT.

In Australia the event schedule converts to March 1 at 7am AEDT / 4am AWST for the main card, and 5am AEDT / 2am AWST for SuperFight Series.

GLORY 75 fight card

Main Card

Featherweight Petchpanomrung vs. Serhii Adamchuk

Welterweight Hamicha vs. Dmitrii Menshikov

Middleweight Yousri Belgaroui vs. Jakob Styben

Lightweight Tyjani Beztati vs. Michael Palandre

Super Fight Series

Welterweight Harut Grigorian vs. Jamie Bates

Light heavyweight Sergej Maslobojev vs. Roel Mannaart

Super bantamweight Anissa Meksen vs. Jiwaen Lee

Lightweight Guerric Billet vs. Artur Saladiak

Lightweight Mohammed Hendouf vs. Bruno Gazani

Preliminary Card

Featherweight Bowie Zonneveld vs. Antonio Campoy

Featherweight Vincent Foschiani vs. Sijun Jin

Super bantamweight Lorena Klijn vs. Almira Tinchurina