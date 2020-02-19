Two titles are on the line at UFC 248 taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on March 8 (AEDT). In the main event Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight belt against Yoel Romero. In the co-main event Zhang Weili defends her strawweight strap against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

On Wednesday the promotion released a new two-minute promo clip titled “Who’s Gonna Stop Me”. The video features some of the highlight moments of the main event competitors ahead of their championship bouts.

The second pre-fight UFC 248 press conference with Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero is scheduled for Saturday, February 22 in Auckland, New Zealand (details here).

Israel Adesanya (13-0) claimed UFC middleweight title by knockout in the second round against former champion Robert Whittaker in October 2019. Prior to that he took the interim belt after five rounds with Kelvin Gastelum.

Yoel Romero (13-4) previously challenged for the division’s interim belt, yet dropped a unanimous decision against Whittaker. He is coming off the defeat by unanimous decision against Paulo Costa suffered last August.

Weili Zhang (20-1) is the first UFC champion from China and East Asia, winning the belt in August 2019 via 42-second stoppage of former champion Jessica Andrade. She is riding the 20-fight win streak.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-3) is a former UFC women’s strawweight champion, who made five successful defenses. In her previous bout last October she scored a unanimous decision against Michelle Waterson.