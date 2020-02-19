Heavyweights Deontary Wilder and Tyson Fury square off in a highly anticipated rematch. The world championship bout takes place at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, NV on February 23 (AEDT). The contest headlines the fight card live on pay-per-view.

The ceremony of Grand Arrivals was held today (Feb 19 AEDT). It featured the appearance of some of the undercard fighters, Tyson Fury and Deontary Wilder, as well as Top Rank Promoter Bob Arum.

Sebastian Fundora (13-0-1) was the first to step on the stage. The American lightweight faces Australian Daniel Lewis (6-0, 4 KO) in an eight-round bout, which kicks off the televised fight card (how to watch in Australia is here).

The next were the challenger from Philippines Jeo Santisima (19-2, 16 KO) and the dedending WBO super bantamweight champion from Mexico Emanuel Navarrete (30-1, 26 KO). The pair squares off in a twelve-round title bout.

American Gerald Washington (20-3-1, 13 KO) and Charles Martin (27-2-1, 24 KO) followed. The pair meets in IBF heavyweight title eliminator.

Up next was lineal world champion Tyson Fury (29-0-1, 20 KO), ahead of his rematch with the defending WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KO), who concluded Grand Arrivals.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury first met in December 2018 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. After twelve rounds the bout was declared a split draw: 115–111 for Wilder, 114–112 for Fury, and 113–113. “Gypsy King” out-boxed Wilder in 9 out of 12 rounds. “The Bronze Bomber” dropped Fury in Round 9 and 12.

