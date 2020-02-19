The World Kickboxing Network announced its return to the Caribbean region, scheduled for April 4. Presented by Frederick Audoui, the event is titled “Caribbean War” 2020, taking place in Guadeloupe, French department.

The event is expected to see five WKN championship bouts, featuring the A-list representative of Guadeloupe up against international competitors. The fight card is yet to be announced.

Over the years Guadeloupe accommodated four editions of “Caribbean War”. The previous event was held back in 2015.

The most recent event in Guadeloupe saw French star Greg Tony (future opponent of David Tuitupou on May 30 in Auckland, NZ) retaining his WKN super heavyweight title via second-round KO of Czech Alen Kapetanovic at “Gwada Super Fight” in June 2016.

One of the most notable kickboxers representing Guadeloupe is Loris Audoui. He is a former WKN featherweight champion, who competed across the world, visiting Italy, Corsica, Japan and Australia. His resume includes the victories over Tomasz Makowski, NG “King” Chung, Carlos De La Paz, among others.

Alongside Guadeloupe, World Kickboxing Network held various events throughout Caribbean region including such places as Sint Maarten, Bonaire, Curacao, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago.

The matchups and more information for “Caribbean War 2020” is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.