Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury square off in a highly anticipated rematch on February 22. (Feb 23 AEDT). World heavyweight championship headlines the four-fight pay-per-view fight card. The event takes place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

The final, heated, pre-fight press conference was conducted on Wednesday (video here). A day before the fight show the athletes will step on the scales to make it official.

The Wilder vs Fury 2 weigh-in ceremony takes place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The date and start time in the US is set for Friday, February 21 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. In Australia the schedule converts to Saturday, February 22 at 1pm AEDT / 10am AWST. Boxing fans can watch it live on FS1.

Deontay Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KO) and Tyson Fury (29-0-1, 20 KO) first met on December 1, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA. After twelve rounds the bout was declared a split draw.

After their first encounter each won two interim bouts. Wilder knocked out Dominc Breazeale and Luis Ortiz in the first and seventh round, respectively. Fury TKO’d Tom Schwarz in Round 2 and scored a unanimous decision against Otto Wallin.

Wilder vs Fury 2 undercard features Emanuel Navarrete (30-1, 26 KO) making the fifth defense of his WBO super bantamweight title against challenger Jeo Santisima (19-2, 16 KO). As well, Charles Martin (27-2-1, 24 KO) and Gerald Washington (20-3-1, 13 KO) do battle at heavyweight. In addition, Sebastian Fundora (13-0-1) meets Daniel Lewis (6-0, 4 KO) at lightweight.

How to watch Wilder vs Fury 2 Australian time can be found here.

Wilder vs Fury 2 fight card

Deontaty Wilder vs. Tyson Fury

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Jeo Tupas Santisima

Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington

Sebastian Fundora vs. Daniel Lewis