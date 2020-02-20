When it comes to the ground game in MMA, there are plenty of ways how to make one feel pain. In addition to the “ground and pound”, where one takes a dominant position on top of his opponent and executes a barrage of strikes, the list of submissions includes Rear Naked Choke, Triangle Choke, Americana Armlock, D’Arce Choke, Guillotine, Armbar, and it goes on.

On Thursday UFC released a video covering every neck crank finish in its history. According to Grapplearts, is a technique that is illegal in almost all jiu-jitsu and submission wrestling tournaments, yet very useful in mixed martial arts and self-defense.

Neck Crank is when the opponent’s chin is forced towards his chest, or his neck is forced to rotate, while his body is hold in place.

The Neck Crank submissions were more popular in the early part of UFC history with Tito Ortiz, David “Tank” Abbott, and Mark Coleman pulling the rare submission off. One of the most recent ones is a courtesy of the reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who submitted Conor McGregor in the fourth round of their title bout in October 2018.

The list of submissions due to Neck Crank in UFC, comprising a total of 14 bouts, can be found below.

Neck Crank Finishes in UFC