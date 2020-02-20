UFC is back to New Zealand on Sunday, February 23 with Fight Night 168 at Spark Arena in Auckland. The main event features a lightweight bout between Paul Felder and Dan Hooker.

A new two-minute promo clip hit the stream today. It features the highlight moments to both headline-bout competitors.

Both are riding the two-fight win streak. Felder (17-4) took the win by split decision against Edson Barboza last September, following a unanimous decision against James Vick. Hooker (19-8) is coming off a unanimous decision against Al Iaquqinta earned in October 2019, after he knocked Vick out in Round 1 (video here).

In the co-main event Jim Crute faces Michael Oleksiejczuk at light heavyweight. Also on the card Karolina Kowalkiewicz faces Yan Xiaonan at strawweight, and Ben Sosoli goes up against Marcos Rogerio de Lima at heavyweight. The full UFC Auckland fight card can be found below.

While the event airs on ESPN, MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Auckland live on FightPass.com. The main card card start time is set for February 23 at 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST, following the preliminary card kicking off at 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST.

The weigh-in ceremony is conducted a day before the fight show (details here).

UFC Auckland fight card

Main Card (11am AEDT / 8am AWST)

Lightweight Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker

Light Heavyweight Jim Crute vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Women’s Strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Yan Xiaonan

Heavyweight Ben Sosoli vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Lightweight Brad Riddell vs. Magomed Mustafaev

Featherweight Kevin Aguilar vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Preliminary card (8am AEDT / 5am AWST)

Lightweight Jalin Turner vs. Joshua Culibao

Welterweight Jake Matthews vs. Emil Weber Meek

Welterweight Callan Potter vs. Kenan Song

Flyweight Kai Kara-France vs. Tyson Nam

Women’s Strawweight Loma Lookboonmee vs. Angela Hill

Welterweight Maki Pitolo vs. Takashi Sato

Women’s Flyweight Priscila Cachoeira vs. Shana Dobson