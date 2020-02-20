Kickboxing event GLORY 76 takes place at AED Studios in Antwerp, Netherlands on March 28 (Mar. 29 AEDT). The event is headlined by a five-round undisputed featherweight title bout between the reigning champion Cedric Doumbe (73-6-1, 43 KO) and the interim titleholder Murthel Groenhart (69-24-3, 40 KO). The pair meets for the third time.

Seven additional matchups have been added to the fight card on Thursday. Among the bouts “Slovakian Giant” Tomas Mozny (20-9-1, 6 KO) faces Oleh Pryimachov (17-4, 7 KO) of Ukraine in a three-round battle at heavyweight.

Dutch Zakaria Zouggary (33-5-1, 16 KO) takes on Anvar Boynazarov (95-27-2, 54 KO) in a three-round featherweight contenders’ bout. In addition, Sarah Moussaddak (10-1, 3 KO) and Anaelle Angerville (16-5-1, 3 KO) meet in a three-round women’s kickboxing bout at super bantamweight.

The finalized GLORY 76 fight card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The current lineup can be found below.

GLORY 76 fight card

Welterweight Cedric Doumbe vs. Murthel Groenhart

Heavyweight Antonio Plazibat vs. Arkadiusz Wrzosek

Welterweight Troy Jones vs. Cedric De Keirsmaeker

Featherweight Zakaria Zouggary vs. Anvar Boynazarov

Heavyweight Tomas Mozny vs. Oleh Pryimachov

Welterweight Vedat Hoduk vs. Cedric Do

Welterweight Ross Levine vs. Ammari Diedrick

Super Bantamweight Sarah Moussaddak vs. Anaelle Angerville