The defending WBC heavyweight champion Denotay Wilder and lineal champion Tyson Fury face off for the second time on February 23 (AEDT). A highly anticipated world championship rematch headlines the pay-per-view fight card at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

The final pre-fight press conference was held early today (Feb. 20 AEDT). The tone of conversation changed. From a quite amicable fight promotion during the last several months, the final presser has heard a myriad of insults.

Among everything, each stated it was thanks to him the other one had a chance for a big payday on the top of the boxing world. Each promised a knockout. It was heated.

Boy that escalated quickly. ? If the final #WilderFury2 press conference is anything to go by, prepare for war on Saturday night. BUY the PPV: https://t.co/auWEj0MpeH pic.twitter.com/PDZAhyk5Pf — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 20, 2020

In their first encounter at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA in December 2018, Deontay Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KO) and Tyson Fury (29-0-1, 20 KO) fought to a controversial split-decision draw. The ringside judges scored the bout 115-111 for “The Bronze Bomber”, 114-112 for “Gypsy King”, and 113-113 draw.

Prior Wilder vs Fury 2 could be locked in, each had to win a couple of interim bouts. Wilder KO’d Dominc Breazeale and Luis Ortiz in Round 1 and 7, respectively. Fury stopped Tom Schwarz in the second round and earned a unanimous decision against Otto Wallin.

