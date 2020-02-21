Badr Hari returns to action following his rematch against Rico Verhoeven at Collision 2 in December 2019. K-1 kickboxing veteran is back in the ring on June 20 at the 16,400-seat Rotterdam Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The name of opponent taking on “Golden Boy” will be announced on February 29 during the GLORY 75 event in Utrecht, Netherlands.

Tickets pre-sale kicks off at 5:30 pm CET on Saturday, February 29 to midnight, Tuesday, March 3. Kickboxing fans are invited to register here. The remaining tickets will be placed on general sale (via the announcement).

In his previous bout in December 2019 Badr Hari (106-14, 92 KO) faced Rico Verhoeven (56-10, 17 KO) in a highly anticipated rematch, which was his first appearance inside the squared circle since March 2018. He dropped the reigning GLORY heavyweight champion twice, yet was unable to continue after suffering leg injury in Round 3 (more on injury here).

During the heyday of original K-1 in Japan Badr Hari defeated and knocked out Peter Aerts, Semmy Schilt, Gokhan Saki, Alistair Overeem, Peter Graham, among others. He also held K-1 and It’s Showtime heavyweight titles.

More information and undercard bouts for the event are expected to be announced shortly.