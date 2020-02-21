MMA event Bellator 239 takes place at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, OK on February 21 ( Feb. 22 AEDT). A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

Ed Ruth weighed-in at 170.9 for his main event welterweight bout against Yaroslava Amosov, who was 170.1. Lightweights Brandon Girtz and Myles Jury showed 155.1 and 155.5, respectively, for their encounter that serves as a co-main event.

Scott Futrell came in heavy, showing 177.9, for his 175-pound catchweight bout against Kyle Crutchmer, 174.9. Jamese Taylor missed featherweight limit, showing 148.2 for his bout against Lucas Brennan, 145.5. The full fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 239 main card live on Paramount Network and DAZN starting at 9 pm ET / 8 pm CT. The preliminary card on DAZN and YouTube kicks off at 6:15 pm ET / 5:15 pm CT.

Bellator 239 fight card

Main Card

Ed Ruth (170.9) vs. Yaroslav Amosov

Brandon Girtz (155.1) vs. Myles Jury (155.5)

Tyrell Fortune (245) vs. Tim Johnson (262.9)

Javy Ayala (261.6) vs. Valentin Moldavsky (229.7)

Preliminary Card

Christian Edwards (206) vs. Marco Hutch (200.4)

Shawn Bunch (135.4) vs. Keith Lee (136)

Gabriel Varga (145.7) vs. TeeJay Britton (145.4)

Denise Kielholtz (122) vs. Kristina Williams (125.1)

Gaston Bolanos (145.8) vs. Solo Hatley Jr. (145.3)

Josh Hill (134.7) vs. Vinicius Zani (134.5)

Grant Neal (204.8) vs. Claude Wilcox (204.6)

Kyle Crutchmer (174.9) vs. Scott Futrell (177.9)*

Cris Lencioni (145.5) vs. Salim Mukhidinov (145.4)

Adil Benjilany (144.9) vs. Kevin Croom (145.6)

Lucas Brennan (145.5) vs. Jamese Taylor (148.2)*

Chris Gonzalez (155.3) vs. Aaron McKenzie (155.8)

J.W. Kiser (222.8) vs. Davion Franklin (263.1)

*Missed weight.