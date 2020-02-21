Undefeated WBC champion Deontay Wilder and unbeaten lineal champion Tyson Fury face off for the second time. The world heavyweight championship rematch takes place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The fight is available live on pay-per-view globally.

“The Bronze Bomber” Wilder makes the eleventh defense of his WBC heavyweight belt. “Gypsy King” Fury (29-0-1, 20 KO) makes the second attempt to claim the strap. The pair fought into a split draw on December 1, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA.

After their first fight Wilder knocked out Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz in Round 1 and 7, respectively. Fury stopped Tom Schwarz in Round 2 and scored a unanimous decision against Otto Wallin.

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 Australian date and time

The Australian boxing fans can watch Wilder vs Fury 2 live on Main Event. The date and time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, February 23 at 1pm AEDT / 10am AWST. Replay is on Sunday, February 23 at 7pm AEDT / 4pm AWST, and every six hours from 6am AEDT / 3am AWST on Monday, February 24.

The top of Wilder vs Fury 2 undercard features the defending WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel Navarrete (30-1, 26 KO) of Mexico up against challenger from Philippines Jeo Santisima (19-2, 16 KO). Also on the card American Charles Martin (27-2-1, 24 KO) and Gerald Washington (20-3-1, 13 KO) do battle at heavyweight.

The first fight on the televised card is a lightweight encounter between American Sebastian Fundora (13-0-1) and Australian Daniel Lewis (6-0, 4 KO).

The official weigh-in ceremony is conducted a day before the fight show (details here). The full Wilder vs Fury fight card can be found below.

Fight Card

Main Card

Deontaty Wilder vs. Tyson Fury

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Jeo Tupas Santisima

Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington

Sebastian Fundora vs. Daniel Lewis

Preliminary Card

Isaac Loew vs. Alberto Guevara

Petros Ananyan vs. Subriel Matias

Amir Imam vs. Javier Molina

Gabriel Flores Jr vs. Matt Conway

Arturs Ahmetovs vs. Rolando Romero

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Corey Champion