Vergil Ortiz Jr. (15-0, 15 KO) is scheduled to defend his World Boxing Association Gold welterweight title against Samuel Vargas (31-5-2, 14 KO). The pair squares off at “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, CA on March 28. The contest headlines the fight card on DAZN. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.
In the co-main event Pablo Cesar Cano (33-7-1, 23 KO) defends his WBC International Silver super lightweight title against Michael Perez (25-3-2, 11 KO). The contest is also scheduled for twelve rounds.
Also on the main card Azat Hovhannisyan (18-3, 15 KO) and Jose Sanmartin (30-5-1, 20 KO) battle it out for a vacant WBA interim super bantamweight belt, and Rashidi Ellis (22-0, 14 KO) faces Sergio Ortega (21-2, 15 KO) in defense of his WBA Continental Americas welterweight belt.
In addition, Seniesa Estrada (18-0, 7 KO) defends his WBA Interim flyweight strap against a yet to be announced opponent. The current lineup can be found below.
Fight Card
Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Samuel Vargas – welterweight, 12 rounds
Pablo Cesar Cano vs. Michael Perez – super lightweight, 12 rounds
Azat Hovhannisyan vs. Jose Sanmartin – super bantamweight, 12 rounds
Rashidi Ellis vs. Sergio Ortega – welterweight, 10 rounds
Seniesa Estrada vs. TBA – flyweight, 10 rounds
Christopher Pearson vs. TBA – middleweight, 10 rounds
Raul Curiel vs. Steve Villalobos – welterweight, 10 rounds
Aaron McKenna vs. TBA – super welterweight, 8 rounds
Chris Ousley vs. TBA – middleweight, 8 rounds