Since its inception in 2017, World Lethwei Championship have collected some of the world’s best at 71 kg. This includes names like Myanmar’s Thway Thit Win Hlaing, Soe Lin Oo and Saw Ba Oo. Artur Saladiak, who eventually became the first light middleweight World Lethwei Champion, and subsequently Ukraine’s Sasha Moisa, who beat Saladiak to become the current titleholder. Now, the division is bolstered once again with the signing of WBC Muay Thai champion Toby Bindon.

The lineage of the light middleweight World Lethwei Championship started with Artur Saladiak, who knocked out Saw Ba Oo in 2018 and held the title for more than a year. However, at WLC: King of Nine Limbs, he ceded the title to Sasha Moisa. Meanwhile, Myanmar’s most talented prospect today, Thway Thit Win Hlaing, continued his winning streak at WLC and have won four fights in a row, and is the only undefeated fighter with four wins in the promotion. With the signing of Bindon, the argument for who should get the next crack at Moisa’s belt have reignited again.

Toby Bindon is a WBC Muay Thai champion and one of the fastest rising stars in the combat sports world. The 26-year-old is considered something of a knockout specialist, with nine of his eleven wins coming via knockout. Bindon has been training for over a decade and has fought the biggest names in the UK and Europe. He is also a British Sanda champion.

Thway Thit Win Hlaing currently gets the most votes among the Burmese fans, who are eager to see a Burmese champion again and have pinned their hopes on the prodigal superstar. A precise and accurate counter striker, he proved he has knockout power in his last fight, knocking out Burutlek Petchyindee Academy in the main event of WLC: Heartless Tigers.

It is also worth mentioning Artur Saladiak’s name in the conversation. He is the first foreigner to beat Soe Lin Oo in a lethwei bout and reigned admirably for over a year. Although his title defense against Moisa was not successful, the bout was one of the best fights in 2019 and World Lethwei Championship might be inclined to run that fight back.

WLC has also hinted at more new light middleweight signings in the coming weeks, which would make the division one of the most stacked in the promotion.