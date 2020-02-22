The World Kickboxing Network announced the main event bout for the annual “Trophée de l’Éphèbe” at Palais des Sports in Agde, France on April 4. TEKB 17 is headlined by the representative of the country-host Clement Adrover, who faces Salvatore Scaletta of Belgium. The pair squares off in a five-round championship bout with WKN European super bantamweight title on the line.

Clement Adrover is riding the two-fight win streak. This includes the fourth-round TKO win over French Nicolas Rivas and a unanimous decision against Italian Samuele Andolina in June and May 2019, respectively.

Salvatore Scaletta is coming off the win by unanimous decision, as well as the revenge, over his Belgian-fellow Mohammed Kloua earn in November 2019. The pair first met at kickboxing series Simply the Best 17 Farciennes.

Among other matchups at TEKB 17, Gregoire Gottardi of France faces Valerie Carabet of Moldova. The rest of the card will see a series of kickboxing bouts with local and international competitors.

Presented by Christophe Dragole, over the years the TEKB events featured WKN World, European and intercontinental title bouts with some of the leading athletes of the current era of kickboxing (including Australian Rob Powdrill back in 2012). The previous event produced in May 2019 crowned Jordi Requejo of Spain, who took WKN super welterweight title via first-round TKO against Stefan Meszaros of Slovakia.

TEKB 17 fight card

Clement Adrover vs. Salvatore Scaletta

Gregoire Gottardi vs. Valerie Carabet