MMA event Bellator 239 airs live on Paramount Network and DAZN from WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, OK on February 22 (AEDT). Top of the fight bill features Ed Ruth and Yaroslav Amosov squaring off at welterweight. In the co-main event Brandon Girtz and Myles Jury do battle at lightweight.

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show (results here). The main card on Paramount Network and DAZN stars at 9pm ET / 8pm CT. The preliminary card on DAZN and YouTube commences at 6:15pm ET / 5:15pm CT.

Check out Bellator 239 results below.

Bellator 239: Ruth vs. Amosov Postlims

Bellator 239 results

Main Card

Yaroslav Amosov def. Ed Ruth by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Myles Jury def. Brandon Girtz by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Tim Johnson def. Tyrell Fortune by KO (punch, R1 at 2:35)

Valentin Moldavsky def. Javy Ayala by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-24 x2)

Preliminary Card

Christian Edwards def. Marco Hutch by unanimous decision (30-26 x2, 30-25)

Keith Lee def. Shawn Bunch by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-27)

TeeJay Britton def. Gabriel Varga by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Denise Kielholtz def. Kristina Williams by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 2:15)

Solo Hatley Jr. def. Gaston Bolanos by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Josh Hill def. Vinicius Zani by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Grant Neal def. Claude Wilcox by TKO (punches, R3 at 3:37)

Kyle Crutchmer def. Scott Futrell by submission (anaconda choke, R1 at 2:58)

Cris Lencioni def. Salim Mukhidinov by split decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

Kevin Croom def. Adil Benjilany by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Chris Gonzalez def. Aaron McKenzie by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

Davion Franklin def. J.W. Kiser by TKO (punches, R1 at 1:30)