Following Bellator 239 in Thackerville, OK, USA, the promotion visits Dublin, Ireland with the event held at 3Arena on February 23 (AEDT). MMA event is headlined by the women’s featherweight bout between Leah McCourt (3-1) of Northern Ireland and Judith Ruis (6-4) of Germany.

At the weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the fight show, McCourt showed 146. Ruis was 144.2.

Four fighters missed weight. Chris Bungard weighed-in at 159, three pounds over the limit, for his bout against Brent Primus, who was 154.8. Richard Kiely came in 1.2 pounds overweight, showing 181.2 for his bout against George Hardwick, 175.6.

Constantin Blanita missed weight by .4 pounds (146.4), while his opponent Asael Adjoudj was 145.2. Alberth Dias came in three pounds heavier (149) for his bout against Richie Smullen (145).

The full Bellator Dublin fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Bellator Dublin fight card

Leah McCourt (146) vs. Judith Ruis (144.2)

Charlie Ward (185) vs. Kyle Kurtz (182.4)

Aaron Chalmers (169.8) vs. Austin Clem (169.9)

Brent Primus (154.8) vs. Chris Bungard (159)*

Kiefer Crosbie (159.6) vs. Iamik Furtado (159.8)

Bec Rawlings (125) vs. Elina Kallionidou (126)

Ricky Bandejas (135) vs. Frans Mlambo (135)

Lewis Long (170.8) vs. Oliver Enkamp (171)

Ilias Bulaid (145.6) vs. Diego Freitas (144.2)

Richard Kiely (181.2)* vs. George Hardwick (175.6)

Paul Redmond (156) vs. Georgi Karakhanyan (155.6)

Philip Mulpeter (155.4) vs. Daniel Crawford (156)

Asael Adjoudj (145.2) vs. Constantin Blanita (146.4)*

Richie Smullen (145) vs. Alberth Dias (149)*

Will Fleury (184.6) vs. Justin Moore (185.8)

Mateusz Piskorz (160.6) vs. Chris Duncan (160)

Dylan Logan (145) vs. Callum Murrie (145.2)

Blaine O’Driscoll (125.2) vs. Ezzoubair Bouarsa (125.8)

Ciaran Clarke (145) vs. Jamie Faulding (145.8)

Danni Neilan (115.6) vs. Chiara Penco (115.2)

*Missed weight.