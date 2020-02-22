Following the addition of seven matchups earlier this week, a new bout has joined GLORY 76 fight card taking place at AED Studios in Antwerp, Belgium on March 28 (Mar. 29 AEDT). The three-round undercard contest features River Daz up against Julio Lobo, a GLORY Kickboxing spokesman revealed to FIGHTMAG.

Undefeated River Daz (26-0-1, 6 KO) won all of his four bouts inside the promotion. In his previous outing in December 2019 in Shenzhen, China he took a split decision against Meng Goafeng.

Julio Lobo (41-12-0, 26 KO) made his GLORY Kickboxing debut in August 2018 also in Shenzhen, China. He faced and dropped a unanimous decision against Khaial Dzhaniev.

In the main event of GLORY 76 Antwerp, the reigning welterweight champion Cedric Doumbe (73-6-1, 43 KO) faces the interim titleholder Murthel Groenhart (69-24-3, 40 KO) in the championship unification. The pair meets for the third time.

The current lineup can be found below.

GLORY 76 fight card

Welterweight Cedric Doumbe vs. Murthel Groenhart

Heavyweight Antonio Plazibat vs. Arkadiusz Wrzosek

Welterweight Troy Jones vs. Cedric De Keirsmaeker

Featherweight Zakaria Zouggary vs. Anvar Boynazarov

Heavyweight Tomas Mozny vs. Oleh Pryimachov

Welterweight Vedat Hoduk vs. Cedric Do

Welterweight Ross Levine vs. Ammari Diedrick

Super Bantamweight Sarah Moussaddak vs. Anaelle Angerville

Featherweight River Daz vs. Julio Lobo