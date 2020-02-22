UFC 248 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on March 8 (AEDT). The pay-per-view fight card is headlined by Israel Adesanya making the first defense of his middleweight belt against Yoel Romero. The contest follows the women’s MMA title bout between the champion Zhang Weili and former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

UFC 248 pay-per-view price in Australia is $54.95. MMA fans can watch the main card live on Main Event.

UFC 248 date and time is set for Sunday, March 8 at 2pm AEDT. Replay is at 8pm AEDT on the same day, and then at 2am and 10pm on Monday, March 9.

The second pre-fight press conference was held today (Feb. 22) at Spark Arena in Auckland, NZ.

Undefeated Israel Adesanya (13-0) is coming off the second-round KO win over former champion Robert Whittaker. Yoel Romero (13-4) lost his previous bout by unanimous decision against Paulo Costa

Weili Zhang (20-1) claimed the belt by knockout in 42 seconds against former champion Jessica Andrade. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-3) won her previous bout by unanimous decision against Michelle Waterson.