UFC Fight Night 168 takes place at Spark Arena in Auckland, NZ on February 23. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

Paul Felder weighed-in at 155.5 for his lightweight main event bout against Dan Hooker, who showed 156. Light heavyweights Jim Crute and Michal Oleksiejczuk, both showed 206 for their co-main event encounter.

The full UFC Auckland fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

The Australian MMA fans can watch UFC Auckland live on FightPass.com. The main card is scheduled for 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST. The preliminary card kicks off at 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST.

UFC Auckland fight card

Main Card (11am AEDT / 8am AWST)

Paul Felder (155.5) vs. Dan Hooker (156)

Jim Crute (206) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.5) vs. Yan Xiaonan (116)

Ben Sosoli (264) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (257)

Brad Riddell (154.5) vs. Magomed Mustafaev (156)

Kevin Aguilar (145.5) vs. Zubaira Tukhugov (145)

Preliminary card (8am AEDT / 5am AWST)

Jalin Turner (155.5) vs. Joshua Culibao (155.5)

Jake Matthews (170.5) vs. Emil Meek (171)

Callan Potter (170.5) vs. Song Kenan (171)

Kai Kara-France (125.5) vs .Tyson Nam (125)

Loma Lookboonmee (115) vs. Angela Hill (115)

Priscila Cachoeira (126) vs. Shana Dobson (125.5)