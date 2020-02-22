UFC Fight Night 168 takes place at Spark Arena in Auckland, NZ on February 23. The event is headlined by a lightweight bout between ranked No.6 Paul Felder (17-4) of the US and ranked No.7 Dan Hooker (20-8) representing the country-host.

Felder has won five out of his past six fights, including his most recent win against Edson Barboza at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi, UAE in September 2019. He is riding the two-fight win streak.

Hooker previously fought at Spark Arena, winning the bouts in 2014 and 2017. In his previous outing in October 2019 in Melbourne, Australia he defeated Al Iaquinta.

In the co-main event Australian light heavyweight Jim Crute (10-1) faces Michal Oleksiejczuk (14-3, 1 NC) of Poland. Crute won two out of his three UFC fights, which includes victorious over Paul Craig and Sam Alvey. Oleksiejczuk won two bouts inside the Octagon, stopping Gadzhimurad Antigulov and Gian Villante

The date and time for UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. Hooker in the United States looks as the following:

The pre-show on ESPN+ is on Friday, February 21 at 6:30 pm ET. UFC Auckland main card is scheduled for Saturday, February 22 at 7 pm ET, following the preliminary card at 4 pm ET. The post-show is at 10 pm ET.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Auckland on UFC Fight Pass. The main card is set for Sunday, February 23 at 11 am AEDT. The prelims kick off at 8 am AEDT. It is an early start for fight fans in Western Australia with the prelims commencing at 5 am AWST, proceeding the main card at 8 am AWST (Perth time).

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show (results and video here). The full fight card can be found below.

UFC Auckland fight card

Main Card

Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker

Jimmy Crute vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Yan Xiaonan

Ben Sosoli vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima

Brad Riddell vs. Magomed Mustafaev

Preliminary card

Kevin Aguilar vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Jalin Turner vs. Joshua Culibao

Jake Matthews vs. Emil Weber Meek

Callan Potter vs. Song Kenan

Kai Kara-France vs. Tyson Nam

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Angela Hill

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Shana Dobson